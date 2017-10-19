Martlets seeks little experts to test toys this Christmas

The Martlets Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill is looking for some little experts to test out toys this Christmas.

It is looking for at least two children aged five to ten years old who want to test out the latest toys, games, gadgets and more on the lead up to the festive season.

Parents will be able to hear straight from the kids all about the latest toys and hopefully make the decision of what to buy their own little ones a bit easier over what can be quite a stressful and busy time for mum and dad.

They will be filmed talking about the toys and games, in their own words, explaining how they work, what they like about them and what rating they would give them in order to give mums, dads and grandparents a steer on what to buy as well as giving Santa a helping hand.

Every month the shopping centre will also be giving away the toy, game or product which the little experts have tested out to shoppers as a Christmas gift.

Centre manager Ian Goodridge said: “After launching Kids Club back in July, we have been looking for ways to make shopping with us easier for families and little experts will do just that.

“Parents will be able to hear straight from the kids all about the latest toys and hopefully make the decision of what to buy their own little ones a bit easier over what can be quite a stressful and busy time for mum and dad.

“Our little experts will try the latest gadgets, games and toys from the stores in the shopping centre and we will film them giving them a try and letting us know exactly what they think of them.”

The videos and reviews will be uploaded to the shopping centre’s social media pages each month and there will be opportunities to win prizes.

People can put their children forward for the challenge on the shopping centre’s Facebook page telling why their child should become a little expert.

The initiative is part of a nationwide Kids Club campaign run by NewRiver, who owns the shopping centre.

The campaign launched on July 5, across all 33 shopping centres in the NewRiver portfolio to make shopping with children easier for families.