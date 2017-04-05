Medical centre given ‘outstanding’ care rating

The Brow Medical Centre, in Burgess Hill, has been rated as ‘outstanding’ for its care by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The centre, located in The Brow, was rated as ‘good’ in terms of being safe, effective, responsible and well-led.

The report, published by the CQC last week, gave the medical centre an overall rating of ‘good’.

It received an outstanding caring rating for an ‘above average’ performance towards mental health.

The CQC report said: “Data from the Quality and Outcomes Framework (QOF) showed patient outcomes were at or above average compared to the national average.

“For example, performance for mental health related indicators was better than the Clinical Commissioning Group and national average.

“Staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to deliver effective care and treatment.”

