Meet one of our reporters

Do you have a story you would like to see in the Mid Sussex Times? Are you keen to share your views in the paper?

Readers from Mid Sussex and the surrounding areas can meet our reporter Jennifer Logan, at Burgess Hill Town Council in Church Walk next Thursday (February 16) from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

She will also be based at the Haywards Heath Town Council offices in Boltro Road, from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Friday, February 24.

The monthly surgeries are a chance for Jennifer to get to know readers and find out what is important to them.

Members of the public who have any queries can email Jennifer in advance via jennifer.logan@jpress.co.uk or they can call 01903 282 363.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.