Meet Santa and the Paw Patrol at Christmas lights switch-on

Burgess Hill will be buzzing with festive fun and entertainment for all the family at this year’s Christmas Celebrations and Lights Switch On, taking place on Saturday, November 18.

The free event runs from 11am to 5.30pm with the lights being switched on at the bandstand in Church Walk at 5pm.

People can see Chase and Marshall, from children’s TV favourite Paw Patrol.

The popular TV characters will be shaking paws with the public throughout the day and switching on the town’s Christmas lights.

There will be free festive fun for all the family including an ice rink, children’s amusement rides, rodeo reindeer, community stalls, music and a sleigh.

A spokesman said: “Santa and his helpers will be spreading a little magic this Christmas with the help of Burgess Hill District Lions Club. People can visit Santa in his grotto opposite Lidl at the Martlets shopping centre between 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm. Entry costs £4 per person and each visit will include a present, a chance to talk to Santa and an opportunity to take photos.

“Burgess Hill Town Council will be hosting a Christmas craft fair in the council chamber between 11am to 4pm on the day of the switch-on.

“There will be a variety of local crafts people who will be selling their goods and taking pre-orders ready for Christmas Day. There will also be free mince pies and mulled wine samples to customers at the craft fair.”

Children aged ten and under are invited to take part in a fancy dress competition. The winners will get to switch on the lights with Chase and Marshall.

There will be £1 all day parking in the town centre on Saturdays, from December 2-23 at the Station Road and Queens Crescent car parks.