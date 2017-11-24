People can meet Santa at The Martlets shopping centre in Burgess Hill until Christmas Eve.

Hosted by Burgess Hill District Lions Club, Santa will be at the shopping centre from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30 to 4pm on Saturday and Sundays and during the Christmas week.

Santa will also be at the grotto from 10am to 12.30pm on Christmas Eve, and from 11am on Sunday, December 17.

For £4, each child will get a present and a chance to talk to Santa.

They will also be able to get a photo taken.