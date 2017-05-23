Meet the Shedders during Summer Fayre

Burgess Hill Shed is opening its doors to visitors during the town’s Summer Fayre on June 7.

The event will be held in the shedders’ workshop at the Burnside Centre off Victoria Road from 10am to 2.30pm.

Visitors will be able to see how the Shedders use the workshop for their projects and hobbies and there will be craft exhibits and demonstrations during the day.

Some of the products recently made will also be on sale with proceeds being used towards moving this community project forward.

Shedder Eric Palmer said: “We now have over 40 members with newcomers joining very week.

“Our members come from all ages, interests and backgrounds and share common interests in many different crafts.

“Our workshop is well equipped with tools and equipment and has good access for wheelchair users.

“Please come along and if you have a chance, why not bring a relative, friend, or someone you care for who could enjoy craft activities in a friendly place.”

Refreshments will also be provided and the Shedders will be on hand to explain how the shed is helping them every week to improve their well-being by keeping active, learning new skills, sharing experiences and making new friends.

To find out more about Burgess Hill Shed email shed@bhshed.org.uk or call 01444 236743.

Or visit www.bhs.org.uk.

