Mental health centre waiting room reopened following refurbishment

The waiting room at Linwood Community Mental Health Centre has been reopened following a £3,000 refurbishment.

The centre in Butler’s Green Road, Haywards Heath, was reopened last Tuesday following feedback from patients who said the space was tired and outdated.

Funded by the Rotary Club of Cuckfield and Lindfield and Heads On – Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s charity – the refurbishment includes new furniture, framed artwork and refreshments for patients waiting for appointments.

Judith Pratt of the rotary club said: “The Rotary Club of Cuckfield and Lindfield is delighted to support the refurbishment of this reception area with a grant of £2,000.

“Mental health conditions affect people from all walks of life and transforming this reception area to create a welcoming and positive atmposphere is an important step in supporting people on their journey to recovery.”

Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Cuckfield and Lindfield officially opened the new waiting room last Tuesday alongside Linwood staff.

Glen McCready, service manager at Linwood, said: “We support the people when they can be having a really difficult time and it is important that people feel reassured from their very first visit. It has been fantastic to work with the Rotary Club of Cuckfield and Lindfield and our waiting room is now so much more welcoming and calming.

““Our staff at Linwood took part in our charity Heads On’s Walk for Wards 2016 and raised over £1,000 towards the reception area.

“It is fantastic to see their amazing fundraising efforts transform our waiting room in partnership with Rotary and I’d like to say a massive thank you to the team and Rotary for all their hard work.”

Lindwood staff and the Rotary Club of Cuckfield and Linfield will be fundraising again for mental health services at Heads On’s Walk for Wards 2017 on Saturday, May 20.

