Mid Sussex groups’ cash boost from Gatwick fund

Thirty-two projects across Sussex, Surrey and Kent have been awarded £100,000 in the most recent round of grants from the Gatwick Foundation Fund.

They include Turners Hill Day Centre and Level Water (which works in conjunction with The Triangle in Burgess Hill).

The Gatwick Foundation Fund was established last year to provide £300,000 in annual grants to local charities and other non-profit organisations.

Funds are awarded in three rounds across the year and are evenly distributed by the Community Foundations for Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

Gatwick employees also have the opportunity to be closely associated with projects close to their heart by offering their support and expertise.

The 32 recipients estimate grants will positively benefit more than 21,000 people across the three counties.

The next round of grants is expected to be allocated in June and can be used to fund existing services and facilities or new initiatives.

Alison Addy, Head of Community Engagement at Gatwick, said: “Once again we are proud to partner with the Community Foundations for Kent, Surrey and Sussex and support such a diverse mix of community projects, which make a positive contribution across the region.

“These funds can make a real difference to people’s lives and we are committed to ensuring these important community projects continue to thrive.”

The full list of Sussex projects benefitting from grants is:

Posh Club

Rotherfield St Martin

Turners Hill Day Centre

Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group

Wealden Citizens Advice

4 The Youth Ltd

Rivers Learning Project Community

Level Water

Heathfield Partnership Trust Ltd

Sussex Clubs for Young People