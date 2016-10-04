Military tattoo marks Burgess Hill Marching Youth’s 30th anniversary

The Burgess Hill Marching Youth has celebrated 30 years of performing this year by holding a Military Tattoo with past and current members at the weekend.

Burgess Hill District Lions Club hosted the event on Saturday inviting youth bands from across the South East to the town including the Brentwood Imperial Youth Band and 17th Tonbridge Scout and Guide Band.

Organised by Claire and Paul Stacey, the event at The Triangle was so popular that extra tickets had to be put on sale.

Claire said: “The audience was spoilt by performances from the Massed Mallets and Massed Drums, both groups were made up of members from performing bands. The Tattoo also brought to life the history of the band with the reunion of the Burgess Hill Scout Band and the BHMY Reunion Band 2016.

“The Scout Band received a standing ovation from the audience. With an average age of 55 years, they performed an outstanding display for the first time since 1989.

“The BHMY Reunion Band 2016 had members representing the full 30 years of the band and managed to pull off a brand new display written specifically for the Anniversary Tattoo.”

The event was sponsored by the Burgess Hill District Lions Club who helped marshall on the day as well as with preparations. Claire said: “Without their support, the event would not have been possible.”

Lion President Sarah Dorrington added: “Burgess Hill District Lions are pleased to have supported Burgess Hill Marching Youth for many years and when asked to sponsor and support the Tattoo it was an honour and a privilege. This is a well organised group who are led by Bandmaster Claire Stacey who Lions are proud to be associated with and we have seen many young people turn in to adults to be proud of.”

BHMY takes members from seven years old, and has recently found a new home having lost their regular rehearsal venue at Southway Junior School in July. The band now rehearses at Manor Field Primary School, Junction Road with new members meeting at 7-7.45pm on Thursday evenings. The band has an open door policy and all new members are welcome to come along for a taster session. Contact bandmaster@bhmy.org for more details.

BHMY is also available to perform at various events. Contact events@bhmy.org for more details.

