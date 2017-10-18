Minister makes case for full fibre broadband in district

A proposal for Government investment in full fibre broadband infrastructure in Mid Sussex has been received by the minister of State for Digital, MP Matt Hancock, on a visit to the district.

The minister met with Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames and council leaders on Monday (October 16).

We were delighted to welcome the minister to Mid Sussex to make the case for Government funding for digital connectivity. MP Sir Nicholas Soames

A spokesman said: “Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) is determined to ensure that new housing and commercial developments in the district and accompanied by modern digital infrastructure, as well as more traditional types of infrastructure.”

MP Sir Nicholas Soames said: “We were delighted to welcome the minister to Mid Sussex to make the case for Government funding for digital connectivity.”

Councillor Garry Wall, leader of MSDC, said: “Mid Sussex has already been successful in bidding for Government funding for a range of infrastructure projects to support the area’s growth, which we want to see continue.

“The minister’s visit demonstrates that, with the support of our local MPs, the council is making a strong case for investment in Mid Sussex”.

Deputy leader of MSDC Jonathan Ash-Edwards added: “Businesses tell us that faster and more reliable broadband is a priority and we are keen to see improved digital capacity.”