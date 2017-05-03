‘Miracle’ twins raise money for baby units

A pair of ‘miracle’ twins from Burgess Hill took part in the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend and have raised more than £500 for two baby units who looked after them when they were born.

Mia and Lily Scrase, who are eight, took part in the Mid Sussex Wellbeing Mile which was held an hour before each of the main races in East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill over the bank holiday weekend.

Mia taking part in the Wellbeing Mile

The twins, who are non-identical, took part to raise money for The Early Birth Association, to help and support the Trevor Mann Baby Unit (TMBU) and Special Care Baby Unit, (PRH) at The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, who looked after them when they were born at just over 29 weeks weighing 2Ib 15oz and 3Ib.

Mia said: “It was really exciting to be able to raise some money for the amazing units that looked after me and Lily and we hope we can raise as much as money as possible to help other babies.

“I was very poorly when I was born and battled through septicaemia, low blood sugars, jaundice, chronic lung disease and various other conditions.

“Lily was also poorly due to her prematurity but was the stronger twin. We spent the first eight weeks of our life being looked after by amazing doctors and nurses.

Mia when she was born

“Without them and the amazing equipment, we probably wouldn’t be here today. I would like to say a huge thank you to the TMBU and PRH baby units.”

The twins, who go to Southway Junior School in Burgess Hill, live in Fairlea Close with their mum, Hayley, 38 and dad, Matt, 46.

Hayley said: “It’s just amazing to see how far our girls have come when the outcome could have been so very different if they hadn’t received the specialist care when they were born.

“We are so very proud of both of them for wanting to fundraise for the Early Birth Association.

Lily when she was born

“They really are our little miracles and to be able to help raise vital funds for equipment is so important to us. We will be forever grateful to the TMBU and the PRH baby units for all they did.

“The girls also have angel twin brothers who I lost ten years ago after going into premature labour. We want to highlight what a fantastic job these baby units do.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mia-scrase.

To find out more about the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend visit www.midsussexmarathon.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.