Missing Crawley man found

A man who went missing from his home in Crawley has been found.

Sam Langridge left his house in Weirbrook at 6.30pm on Monday (June 12).

Officers said a police dog unit helped the search for the missing 31-year-old after reports there was serious concerns for his safety and welfare.

Following an appeal on social media police said they received a tip off that he had been spotted at Pease Pottage service station just after 4pm today (June 13).

Police attended and he was found inside the service station.

