Monthly ‘Live Well’ sessions in Ardingly

A ‘Live Well’ programme for those experiencing long-term health conditions is available in Ardingly.

Participants can enjoy uplifting monthly support sessions on the first Monday of each month from 2-4pm at the Koorana Centre in Street Lane.

A special event is taking place on June 5.

Gabrielle Anya Rafello, head of the centre, said: “This programme has been running for seven months now and we are getting some amazing feedback from participants.

“On June 5 we have Ann-Marie Marchant who is an ambassador for the Penny Brohn Living Well with Cancer Programme in the South East, coming to give a talk and I really want to open this up to people in our community who will benefit.

“Participants always leave feeling much brighter and happier. Our aim is to help them connect with their inner resources that provide the strength they need to manage challenging situations.

“It’s a great way for them to make friends with other people who are experiencing similar issues and share positive ideas and solutions. There is no restriction as to the type of health challenge they are presented with.

“Some people are going through treatment for cancer. Others are experiencing MS, Parkinson’s Disease, Diabetes, Arthritis, ME and CFS and many other conditions that cause pain and suffering.

“We want to show them natural, holistic ways that can be used so they find quality in life again.”

For more information email info@thekooranacentre.com.

Or visit the Koorana Centre’s Facebook page.

