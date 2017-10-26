More installation works to make way for super-fast broadband

Virgin Media will be carrying out more planned installation works of their fibre optic broadband network in Burgess Hill throughout November.

As of this week, there will be some footpath closures in the following roads until November 22: The Oaks, The Acorns, Bramble Gardens, Primrose Close, Clifton Road, Wheatsheaf Close, Moccatta Way, Saxby Road, Chaffinch Close, Wallis Way, Baylis Crescent and Bluebell Way.

Works will continue in West Street until November 24.

The work is part of Project Lightning, a £3billion five-year plan to expand the Virgin Media network and bring super-fast broadband to Burgess Hill.

For more information visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk or call into the Help Point in Church Walk for a paper copy of the information sheet.