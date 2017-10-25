More than £150,000 raised to support Motor Neurone Disease

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association thanks to the hard work and commitment of volunteers.

A cheque for £153,395.51 was presented to representatives at the charity.

The large amount of money is the culmination of a busy year fundraising.

Tracey Robson, who supported the fundraising efforts, with Charlie Tomlinson, Charlotte Hands, Kate Rowe-Ham, Emily Hendin, Anna Sommers and Alicia Drummond say their prime focus was to raise as much money as possible.

She said: “The lives of three of us have been touched by Motor Neurone Disease, which gave us a real incentive to raise as much money as possible over the past 11 months.

“As well as funding and promoting global research into motor neurone disease, the charity provides vital support to people all over the UK whose lives have been affected by this debilitating illness that affects the nervous system.

“I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved over the past year.

“It has been incredibly hard work but we were absolutely determined to raise as much money as possible to help make things better for MND sufferers and their families.

“It’s amazing what you can achieve when you pull together as a team with a true sense of community spirit.”

The funds will be split between the MND Association’s West Sussex North Branch, East Sussex Branch for the support of local families, and to Head Office for the purposes of global research.

The events arranged by the team kicked off last December with the Cumnor House Sussex Christmas Fayre which raised more than £27,000.

Pupils at Cumnor House Sussex, Haywards Heath, also ran a Friday tuck shop contributing over £700 to the cause in just two weeks.

Other events included a curry quiz night raising £2,000, an art exhibition with highly acclaimed London artist Jeremy Houghton that raised £3,500 and finally, in September of this year, a sell-out charity ball that at Brighton’s AMEX Stadium hosted by presenter Jonny Gould, raising a phenomenal £120,000 for the Charity.