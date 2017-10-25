MP calls for action on road safety after horse rider injured

MP Maria Caulfield has joined a call to improve road safety after a horse rider was injured in a crash with a car.

Beverley Berrill, 51, of Spatham Lane, Ditchling, suffered a broken pelvis in the crash on September 28, which left her in hospital for ten days.

Maria Caulfield, Conservative MP for Lewes

She was trotting home to Burntinholmes Livery Yard in Spatham Lane, where she has lived and worked for the past 20 years when the crash happened.

The crash also resulted in the death of her beloved horse.

The Conservative MP for Lewes joined Beverley and 90 riders on Sunday (October 22), in a bid to make the road safer following the crash.

She said: “It was with great sadness that I heard of the recent accident on Spatham Lane involving an equestrian and a car.

“Although she was hurt it is lucky that the rider was not more seriously injured.

“I am grateful to councillor Tom Jones for organising the recent meeting between various councillors and other concerned stakeholders.

“The whole group was united in the need for something to be done to improve safety on the roads in and around Ditchling.

Beverley Berrill was involved in an accident while riding her horse. Picture: Derek Martin

“We are hoping to meet again later in the year and will be putting proposals to East Sussex County Council and to residents.”

Calls for action on road safety was discussed at Mid Sussex Area Bridleways Group’s annual general meeting last Thursday (October 19).

Chairman Sye Wylde said: “Mid Sussex Area Bridleways Group were saddened to hear of the terrible road traffic accident on Spatham Lane in September and would like to express our sympathy to the horse rider and sad loss of her horse.

“I have already contacted East Sussex County Council’s traffic and safety team regarding any possible safety actions on Spatham Lane, such as a reduced speed limit which is already on their list for consideration.

“Mid Sussex Area Bridleways Group will actively support and help with any initiative that makes riding on country lanes like Spatham Lane safer and with all efforts to provide more off road routes for riders and for cyclists too as they are legitimate users of statutory bridleways.”

Beverley said she has been ‘blown away’ by the support from the community since the crash.

“It means an immense amount for so many people to come out and support me on Sunday, including Maria,” she said.

“All of the support has been the delight in all the gloom in such a tragedy.

“I am now hoping that something good will come from the tragedy.”