MP’s delight for former Crawley pupil Gareth Southgate on new England role

Crawley MP Henry Smith has congratulated former town pupil Gareth Southgate on his appointment as interim manager of the England national football team.

Southgate, who attended Pound Hill Junior and Hazelwick Schools and got married at Worth Church, took over from Sam Allardyce on Tuesday.

Allardyce left his post by mutual agreement with the Football Association following a newspaper investigation alleging he offered advice on how to bypass rules on player transfers.

Mr Smith said: “I’m delighted for Gareth Southgate on his appointment as interim manager of England.

“When he stands on the touchline for his first game, against Malta at Wembley next month, I’m sure the whole town will be proud that one of Crawley’s own is in charge of the England team.”

Southgate has played 57 times for England, and has been manager of the national under 21 team since August 2013.

In an interview with the Telegraph in 2014, Southgate cited a number of his teachers at Pound Hill and Hazelwick as being a driving force on him taking up the sport.

He will be in charge of England’s next four matches, with his first game a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Malta at Wembley Stadium on Saturday October 8.

