MP supports baby charity’s national campaign

The MP for Mid Sussex has helped a baby and toddler group launch a national fundraising campaign.

On Friday (June 30), MP Sir Nicholas Soames attended the launch of Haywards Heath-based baby charity Group B Strep Support’s Big GBSS Bake Sale at The Woodside in Bolnore Village, Haywards Heath.

The launch was hosted by baby and toddler group Saplings, and was well attended by parents.

Jane Plumb MBE, chief executive of Group B Strep Support, said: “We were very pleased for our patron Sir Nicholas Soames to join us to launch both Group B Strep Awareness Month, and our The Big GBSS Bake Sale fundraising campaign.”

Sir Nicholas said: “I was delighted to join the wonderful Group B Strep Support with Saplings mums and their beautifully behaved children.

“Awareness of group B strep is vital for babies’ lives to be saved – I am proud to support the charity and its outstanding and invaluable work.”

Group B Strep (GBS) is the most common cause of life-threatening infection in newborn babies, causing sepsis, pneumonia and meningitis, and the most common cause of meningitis in newborns.

The infection can kill newborn babies within hours of birth, and cause life-long disability in others.

Most of these infections can be prevented by testing expectant mothers and then providing targeted antibiotics during labour.

Group B Strep Support is the leading charity working to stop group B Strep infection in babies.

For more information, visit www.gbss.org.uk or call 01444 416176.

