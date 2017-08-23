Mr Bean script writer releases the first of his new books

The main scriptwriter of popular television programme Mr Bean has announced the release of his first book.

Robin Driscoll, a close friend of Rowan Atkinson, also appeared in television programmes such as Only Fools and Horses and Alas Smith and Jones.

Now living in Billingshurst, Robin’s first book entitled Rough Music was released earlier this year.

He said: “I think given my history in comedy, most people were probably expecting me to go down that line but I have decided to write a mystery thriller.

“With the amount of younger writers coming into the comedy scene, I felt it was the right time to step aside.

“The book is based around a Scottish character who lives in Lower Manhattan.

“He has stolen £25million from the Russian Mafia and escaped back to a remote island off Scotland.

“A woman has been sent to hunt him down but this woman just so happens to be his girlfriend.

“She has gone in pursuit of him because she is concerned he has dumped her for the money.”

Robin’s book can be purchased via Amazon and has so far received 31 five-star ratings since it was published.

The success has inspired him to start work on a second, with a third book in the pipeline.

He added: “I have my ideas for the second book and I am in the process of writing it. “I would like to get to a stage where I am writing a third book.”

Since his first book was published, Robin has conducted a number of book signings across East Grinstead and Haywards Heath.

On his appearance at Waterstones, in Haywards Heath, last Sunday, all copies of his book were sold during the few hours he was there.

Robin rose to fame while writing Mr Bean alongside Richard Curtis who later went on to establish Comic Relief.

Robin added: “It was at that time that Richard grew busier with other commitments.

“I then started to take on more of the writing for Mr Bean and flew out to Hollywood alongside Rowan Atkinson to film the movies.

“Sitting down and writing mystery thrillers is just part of the next chapter in my writing.”