Mum urges others to ‘band together’ after son’s cancer

A Burgess Hill mum who went through the horror of finding out her 18-month-old son had cancer is urging others to back an international campaign to support the charity that helped her.

Natasha Penney, from Burgess Hill, went through every parents’ worst nightmare when she found out her son, Seb, had bladder and prostate cancer in 2015.

The Burgess Hill mum is urging others to buy a unity band to show support for the cancer charity. Picture: CLIC Sargent

In the build up to World Cancer Day, on February 4, she is sharing her story to encourage others to raise ‘vital funds’ by buying a ‘unity band’ to support CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people.

She said: “The support from CLIC Sargent while Seb was having treatment was amazing. They were always there for me and had me in tears every time because they were so lovely. Everyone at CLIC Sargent has the time for you, whatever you need, they’re there for you.

“I’m so proud to wear my band because they made such a difference to me and my family. I’d like to encourage anyone looking for an easy way to help other families going through what we did to buy a band and talk about this campaign.”

After removing the tumour, Seb, who is due to turn three in March, was given the all-clear, but he still attends regular scans and biopsies as a piece of the tumour was left because it was too difficult to remove, the mum said.

Seb was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer at just 18 months old. Picture: CLIC Sargent

During his treatment, the family were supported by a social worker and stayed at Paul’s House, one of the charity’s ‘home from homes’ where families stay for free.

Kate Lee, chief executive at CLIC Sargent, said: “Today, 11 children and young people in the UK will hear the shocking news that they have cancer. When cancer strikes young lives we fight tirelessly to provide the financial, emotional and practical support they need.

“This World Cancer Day, we want everyone to ‘band together’ by donating, wearing a band and spreading the word. These simple acts will help more young people thrive – not just survive after their cancer diagnosis.”

Get your band online at www.clicsargent.org.uk or in Wetherspoons pubs and Wallis stores for a suggested donation of £2.

Supporters can also text ‘YOUNG LIVES’ to 70500 to donate £3.

