Museum experts star in TV show

Two curators have had their 15 minutes of fame after starring in a popular day-time television programme.

Jeremy Knight and Julie Poole, of Horsham Museum, were under the spotlight as they appeared on BBC’s Bargain Hunt as guest experts.

William Albery. Photo courtesy of Horsham Museum.

The pair were asked to talk about two of Horsham’s greatest historical figures, local historian and craftsman William Albery and world record breaking athlete Alfred Shrubb.

Jeremy said: “We were rung up by the producer who had seen on our website information about Shrubb.

“They wanted people based features, so after lots of emails and conversation we ended up with William Albery and Alfred Shrubb.”

The filming took place in Ardingly in January and Jeremy was tasked with talking about Mr Albery.

He said he was excited to be able to tell audiences across the world more about the interesting character.

“People in Scotland probably have never heard of William Albery, “he said.

“Knowing that these programmes are going to be shown around the world is a great coup for the museum.”

Despite the thousands of pounds worth of equipment and an entire crew filming him he said appearing on the show was no different than talking to the public.

He said: “It’s like having a chat. You are not acting, you are just chatting with them so if you stumble it doesn’t matter.

“We were there for a couple of hours filming and that was it.

“I didn’t make any faux pas which was a good thing. It was fascinating, very professional and painless.”

The pair were filmed separately and will star in different shows.

Jeremy appeared on the Ardingly programme which aired on June 5.

It is not the first time however, the museum has been featured on television over the past few weeks.

Jeremy said an episode of Escape to the Country, filmed in 2015, had aired featuring another fascinating story about the town’s past.

“One of the stories on it was about the Horsham gingerbread and how it came about,” he said.

“We had someone ring us up to say ‘we have seen you in Australia’.”

He added several visitors had come into the museum since it had been broadcast to talk to him about it.

