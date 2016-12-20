Music concert in memory of student raises thousands

A music concert held in memory of a former college student has raised more than £2,900 for an Orphanage project in his name.

Cameron Forster, 21, a former student at Hurstpierpoint College, in College Lane, Hurstpierpoint, was tragically killed in a light aircraft accident earlier this year.

'Outstanding student', Cameron Forster, 21 was tragically killed in a light aircraft accident earlier this year

The ‘outstanding student’ went on to join the RAF as a fighter pilot.

His mother, Amanda Jayne, who teaches Physics at the college is raising money to establish an orphanage and primary school in Zambia in his memory.

The House Shout Fundraising Concert took place in the college’s Bury Theatre last month and tickets were available to parents in exchange for a donation towards the project.

The concert featured the winners of the college’s annual House Music Competition.

The event was organised by pupils in Fleur House and it was the first time parents could watch the winners of the competition performing together.

Sarah Hyman, housemistress of Fleur, said: “The Fleur girls have chosen to support Cameron’s Orphanage Project as one of their charities for this year.

“They were pleased to be able to run such a big event and all the students who took part were delighted to have the chance to perform their pieces a second time in front of their families.

“Everyone was proud to be able to support this important charity.”

Each house performed their ensemble piece from the original competition.

This year’s winners, Shield House and Fleur House also performed their songs on the night.

A whole-school Christmas Jumper Day at the end of term also raised more than £3,120 for the project, making an overall total of just over £6,000.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/