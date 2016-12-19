Musician launches Christmas album for hospice

A man from Hassocks has made a Christmas album to raise money for a local hospice.

Ben Featherstone released ‘A very Mid Sussex Christmas’ with all money raised being donated to the St Peter and St James Hospice, based in North Chailey.

Ben decided to fundraise for this hospice following the death of his drummer’s mother.

He said: “Adam Ryan recently had his mother pass away in the hospice. She was very kind to me when I was a young musician, she allowed us to play loud and regularly at a very impressionable time of our lives; this was paramount to building the foundations for the music I make today.”

Ben began putting the album together in July working four hours a day before completing it in November.

“I had originally planned to get the album done in about three or four weeks but I wanted everything to be perfect.

“Other than female vocals I played on the keyboard and some Christmas jingles, it is all my own work.”

Ben is now hoping to raise between £500 and £1,000 through hard copy sales and iTunes downloads.

“Raising around a grand would be great but if this album can help raise awareness of the hospice then that would make me happier.

“An elderly gentlemen came up to me in the street and said song 9 was helping him through the bereavement of losing his wife at this time of year.

“I told the hospice that feedback like that makes it all worthwhile.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to Universal Aquaculture who sponsored the album, and to Ajit Dutta who did all the art work free of charge.”

Ben’s album is available in local shops, pubs and post offices across Ditchling and Hassocks.

Hard copies of the album are selling out so you can download the album via www.cdbaby.com/cd/benfeatherstone.

For more information please email featherstonecreative@outlook.com or follow Ben on Twitter.

More of Ben’s music can be found here: www.soundcloud.com/featherstonecreative.

