Muslim community open mosque in town

Burgess Hill Muslim Community (BMC) has opened a mosque in the town.

Neighbours, councillors and community leaders were welcomed at an official opening on November 11, at the former Red Cross building in Lower Church Road.

They heard how the project had been achieved thanks to the support and hard work of the Muslim community and their plans for the future as part of the wider Burgess Hill community.

BMC secretary Mustak Miah, said: “We would like to thank all those who joined us on this historic day for the opening of our mosque.

“Our community is delighted that councillors, police, St John’s Church, representatives of local groups as well as neighbours and friends came along to celebrate with us.”

Town Mayor Jacqui Landriani added: “The Muslim community is a long-standing and valued part of our town.

“For years, they have had to meet in people’s homes and St John’s so I am delighted the community now has a dedicated space.”

Local neighbours spoke warmly in support of the project, Burgess Hill Town Council said.

“They said how pleased they were to hear the Muslim community had purchased the building and that it would be kept for community use rather than being knocked down for flats,” said a spokesman.

“They also expressed their appreciation at being invited in and made so welcome, and looked forward to being good neighbours.”