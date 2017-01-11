Mystery of drone ‘fleet’ spotted flying over village

Mystery drones have left residents puzzled after ‘possees’ of them were spotted flying at night near Horsham.

People living in Southwater say the drones were ‘flying in groups’ over the Cedar Drive area of the village.

They took to social media to report the sightings and queried what was going on. Some said they had also spotted drones at Hop Oast, Horsham. One woman posted on Facebook that she had seen seven drones and ‘thought it was strange.’ Another said there were ‘two groups of them’, describing it as ‘weird.’ She added that it was strange that the drones “seemed static for ages.”

First reports of the sightings were made at the end of December, but more drones were spotted on Thursday night. One woman described them as ‘quite a sight’. “One came right over the roof of my house.” Another said she had seen five of them together looking ‘very strange’ the previous week.

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority said: “Anyone operating a drone must do so responsibly and observe all relevant rules and regulations,” and added: “It is totally unacceptable to fly drones close to airports and other aircraft and anyone flouting the rules can face severe penalties including five years in prison.”