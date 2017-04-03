Mystery of ‘lost’ military medals

Mystery surrounds a set of military medals thought to have been lost in Horsham around the time of last year’s Remembrance Day.

The medals were handed in to police and still remain unclaimed at Horsham Police Station.

Police say that the medals, which are miniatures, were handed in on November 14 having been found on the ground in the cemetery of All Saints Church, Roffey. They are a 1939-1945 Star, Africa Star, Italy Star, 1939-1945 War Medal, 1962 General Service Medal ‘Malaya’ and Regular Army Medal.

A police spokesman said: “The owner can claim them via the front office at Horsham police station quoting reference WHOF/16/11/00913.”