National chain snaps up Horsham’s bowling alley and nightclub

A popular Horsham site which is home to the town’s bowling alley and nightclub has been snapped up by a national chain.

MFA Bowl has announced it has taken over Horsham Superbowl, in Albion Way, after signing a 25 year lease with Horsham District Council.

The company will be running the bowling centre, laser extreme, fully licensed bar, café and the Ambar nightclub.

MFA Bowl said the deal has seen the group expand its portfolio of Family Entertainment Centres to 33 confirming their position as the second largest in Europe.

Mehdi Afshar, chief executive of MFA Bowl, said: “It is an exciting time for us, having acquired 33 bowling venues over the last few years and we are continuing to look at expanding our portfolio.

“Horsham Superbowl represents a sound investment with operational potential and we intend to continue to trade it as a family friendly bowling centre, laser extreme, fully licensed bar, cafe and a late night chameleon bar facility.

“MFA Bowl’s rapid expansion shows no signs of slowing down as we continue to seek further bowling opportunities in both the UK and internationally. We look forward to announcing further transactions in the near future.”

The news follows the announcement by Ambar that it would no longer be operating the nightclub.

In a post on its Facebook page the company said: “Thank you to every single person who has supported the venue since we re-launched with it going from 30 or 40 people on a Saturday night (whilst Chameleon) right up to full house events pretty much every week!

“We, the promotions team behind the re-brand and operation of the venue are now looking for suitable units in and around Horsham where we can relocate to.

“Many thanks again for the past year. It’s been amazing.

“Extra special thanks to all our amazing staff who worked so tirelessly to make sure you guys partied in a safe and well serviced venue.”

Mr Afshar said the nightclub is currently being refurbished and will remain closed until work is complete.

