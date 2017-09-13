Nature spotting on the Green Circle

Installation of the new information boards on the Green Circle in Burgess Hill has started.

The boards contain information about birds, butterflies, wildlife, plants, trees and local history.

The Burial Ground information board. Picture: Burgess Hill Town Council

The project has been developed by Burgess Hill Town Council in partnership with Mid Sussex District Council, West Sussex County Council and the Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network.

It is to enhance the experience of visitors to the Green Circle Network of walking, cycling and equestrian routes around Burgess Hill.

A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesman said: “The town council is very grateful to CAE for their generous donation in support of the interpretation boards project and to the Butterfly Conservation in Sussex for providing expertise.”

