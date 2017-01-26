New book The Founder’s Method is ‘training tool for high street punter’

A Haywards Heath man has written a book on ‘miracle’ or arbitrage betting.

Pierce Fulking recently completed his book The Founder’s Method - Never Lose a Bet Again!, which is now available as a glossy publication from CreateSpace or Amazon.

Pierce said: “I wrote the book in protest in the rise of the fixed odd betting terminals Fixed Odd Betting Terminals (FOBT) machines available at all betting shops, which are preying on vulnerable people with gambling additions.

“This is something I learned about on the September 2016 Panorama, ‘Why Are Gambling Machines Addictive?’.

“In the programme, a former Big Four high street bookmaker boss admits openly that FOBTs are addictive and dangerous and believes that industry as a whole has not done enough to protect the vulnerable, poor and unwell.”

“After seeing this episode, which focused on the surge of high street bookies being a direct result of the rise in gamblers becoming addicted to their FOBTs (which are now a national epidemic), I set about, as a hobby, to discover whether or not it would be possible to create a betting method whereby the high street punter could NOT lose.

“I am happy to say this aim was achieved and The Founder’s Method was born beginning of last month.”

The Founder’s Method, the book’s mission statement outlines, was conceived to function as a training tool for the high street ‘punter’ to tip the balance of power in their favour.

The method also said to act as an alternative betting method for individuals who have and continue to suffer against the rise of high street bookmakers’ FOBTs.

Pierce continued: “The purpose of my book is to allow users to see that there is a way of spending money on the high street where wins are guaranteed and loses are stopped for good.

“The evidence of the method is included within the pages of my book.

“The aim of this publication is to demonstrate to its reader how this process is possible and how this extra income can be saved or used as disposable to further prevent a harmless pastime becoming a habit.

“I am delighted to have some really credible testimonials of sector professionals who have read my publication to back up my claims.

“Jason Buchnal, betting expert, manager of www.football-data.co.uk and author of Squares, Sharps, Suckers and Sharks: The Science, Psychology and Philosophy of Gambling, is one such person.”

