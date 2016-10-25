New clothes store for shoppers

Crew Clothing Company is having its grand opening for shoppers in Haywards Heath this weekend.

The British brand store has teamed up with Tory’s Café in the Park, in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, for the launch event and Mayor Sujan Wickremaratchi will officially declare the store open with a ribbon cutting in South Road, Haywards Heath, on Saturday (October 29) from 9am.

The budding new team are putting on a three day launch event, which starts from Friday (October 28) at 9am through to Sunday (October 30).

A spokesperson from Crew Clothing Company said: “We are really excited to meet the locals and are looking forward to building a relationship with the local community.”

Coffee and treats will be on offer by Tory’s Café in the Park and shoppers will be given a £10 gift voucher to spend in store and a goody bag with a voucher for £15 off their next purchase.

There will also be the chance to win a new wardobe, worth £500.

The new store adds to the company’s growing fleet of 71 stores and ten outlet stores.

Crew Clothing Company was formed in the early 1990s by entrepreneur Alastair Parker-Swift who noticed the simple, timeless clothing styles of his family and friends on the south coast of Devon.

Offering both smart and casual clothing, English heritage is the backbone of the company, who go by the phrase ‘less is more’.

