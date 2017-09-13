New demand for ‘answers’ over care home deaths

Relatives of people who died at a scandal-hit care home are demanding answers as to what is happening at other homes in Horsham which are currently at the centre of a police investigation.

Nineteen people died at Orchid View care home in Copthorne following ‘sub-optimal’ treatment at the home, a coroner’s report said. Orchid View was run by Southern Cross and shut in 2011.

Sussex Police are currently investigating the deaths of 12 people at eight care homes run by a different firm: Sussex Health Care.

Judith Charatan, whose late mother Doris Fielding was at Orchid View, said this week: “There were meant to be tougher measures in place. We want some answers.”

Members of the Orchid View Relatives Action Group are to meet with West Sussex County Council - responsible for overseeing care - on October 6.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “This is an annual meeting that we have committed to have with the relatives who were involved in the Orchid View investigation. In this meeting we talk about a range of issues and the progress we have made on the learning from that investigation.

“We recognise that any investigation into care home safeguarding will cause concern for relatives from Orchid View and will talk through those concerns with them at the meeting.”