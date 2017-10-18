New dog control measures in district

New dog control measures have been implemented in Mid Sussex to protect the local environment and deter irresponsible dog ownership.

The district currently uses Dog Control Orders, however they are due to expire later this year and Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) is replacing them with Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs).

The new dog control measures were implemented on Tuesday (October 17), under legislation in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

A council spokesman said: “The council conducted a six-week public consultation on the change and is now transferring its existing powers under the Dog Control Orders over to the new PSPOs.

“The only amendments are; the number of dogs that one person can walk at a council nature reserve will be restricted to six and hearing dogs have been added to the list of dogs allowed in excluded areas, as suggested by the Kennel Club.

“The majority of dog owners in Mid Sussex are responsible, pick up their dogs’ mess and keep them under proper control. However, there is a small minority who don’t and this can create problems.

“The PSPOs enable fixed penalty notices to be issued by an authorised officer when they see an offence occur. These are set at £75 or £50 if paid within ten days.

“They will cover dog fouling – people having charge and control of dogs are required to clean up their dogs’ mess; dog exclusion – to prevent people or the dogs themselves being injured as a result of sharing activity space; dogs on lead by direction – to stop a loose dog disrupting sporting or community events or disturbing local wildlife, dogs must be placed on a lead if requested to do so by an authorised officer and the number of dogs one person can take onto council-owned nature reserves.”

Residents are encouraged to report any dog control offences to the MSDC Park Ranger Team by calling 01444 477561 or by emailing rangers@midsussex.gov.uk.