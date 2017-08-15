New fashion retailer set to open in town centre

A new independent women’s fashion retailer is set to open in Horsham town centre next month.

Doodiestark has announced it will be opening a store in Market Square in the unit formerly home to Leaders estate agents, next to The Bear pub.

The shop will be the second the retailer has opened. It will offer a changing range of high end women’s designer clothes and is expected to open its doors to the public in September.

The company currently runs another store in Lindfield, selling brands such as Primrose Park, Pyrus and Sargossa.