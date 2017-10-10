New fund launched to tackle mental health issues

Hundreds of pounds are set to be given away in a bid to tackle mental health issues across the county.

Time to Change West Sussex is offering grants of up to £500 to help fund activities to end stigma about mental heath.

The initiative has launched today (Tuesday October 10) to mark World Mental Health Day and those who have lived experience of a mental health issue are invited to apply.

The money could go towards paying for events ranging from coffee mornings or film showings to a stall at a fair, a concert or various arts projects.

Time to Change West Sussex is a partnership between the West Sussex County Council, Coastal West Sussex Mind, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and other agencies and mental health champions and aims to change behaviour towards people experiencing a mental health problem.

Katie Glover, chief executive, said: “We want people to put on activities that provide the opportunity for those who have experience of a mental health issue to talk with those who have not. We call this social contact and it is absolutely key to changing attitudes and encouraging mutual understanding and respect.

“So we are delighted to be offering people the chance to get funding to put on their own activity or event.”

The first round of applications for the awards will open from today and will run until Thursday November 30.

To be eligible, applicants must have signed up to become a Time to Change West Sussex Champion, be 18 or over, live in West Sussex and have lived experience of a mental health problem

To find out more about becoming a Time to Change West Sussex Champion or how to apply for an award, visit http://www.coastalwestsussexmind.org/get-involved/time-to-change-west-sussex