New GP surgery and flats for Burgess Hill given go ahead

A new doctors’ surgery and community centre are set to be built in Burgess Hill along with 170 new homes.

Mid Sussex district councillors approved a planning application earlier today (November 10) for the latest phase of a major housing development in the town.

A total of 475 new homes are set to be built on the former Keymer Brick and Tile Company site off Nye Road.

The second phase compromising 170 houses and flats, which includes almost 30 per cent affordable housing, follows the first phase of 125 new homes, which are currently being built on the site.

A doctors’ surgery, community centre, open space, and a retail unit were also approved.

Residents’ concerns over the development included the proposed height of the three-storey flats, which some argued would be ‘overbearing’ and will ‘overlook’ adjacent roads, Mansion Close and Rolfe Drive.

Other concerns included the visual impact, noise and disturbance of the new development and that the flats would ‘alter the character and appearance of the locality’.

Colin Trumble (Con, Hurstpierpoint and Downs) raised the design panel’s concern with the appearance of some of the properties.

He said: “Looking at them I have to say I’m not happy but I have discussed a number of these applications and we have to live with compromise and I guess we have to live with this.”

Robert Salisbury (Con, Cuckfield), chairman of the council’s district planning committee, backed planning officers and explained that during their site visit they had seen the topography of the land and the urban designer felt the new homes would have a ‘strong sense of place’.

Christopher Hersey (Con, High Weald) questioned the three-storey height of some of the homes, and said: “It seems to be something like my young grandson would be doing with his lego.”

But planning officers told the committee that the three-storey semi-detached homes would be in the lower part of the site, and felt the repetition of buildings facing the open space would create ‘strong form and rhythm’.

The application was approved unanimously.

Developer, Croudace Strategic gained permission for its outline planning application for 475 homes on the site in 2010 after a long battle against opposing residents and councils.

