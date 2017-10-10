New hospital information room will support cancer patients

A new cancer information room which opened in the outpatients department at the Princess Royal Hospital has been praised by a member of Mid Sussex Bowel Cancer Support Group.

Linda Cumming, who was a bowel cancer patient, cut the ribbon to officially open the Cedar Room.

Impressed with the transformation of the space, she said: “They’ve done a brilliant job with the room.

“It’s so important people have a local resource.

“People in Mid Sussex who are facing cancer diagnosis and treatment get the answers to their questions.”

The space was refurbished with new furniture and decoration, flooring and lighting to provide a comfortable environment for people to browse and find the information they need.

Local artist Brett Hudson also donated paintings to bring colour to the space while the Danewood Press produced canvas pictures for free to make the room more homely.

Lucinda Mackay, Macmillan nurse, led the project from within the hospital and says she is delighted with the outcome.

She said: “I wanted to have a local place for patients and their family and friends to come and get a variety of free booklets and leaflets.

“The information covers different cancer types, treatments and side effects as well as financial issues and emotional issues.”

The area can also double up as a consultation room bringing an additional space for consultants meeting patients.

It was paid for by a grant from Macmillan Cancer Support costing about £20,000.

Ms Mackay added: “Previously, patients would have had to travel down to the Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton, ring a national helpline or speak to their nurse, but in this room, they can browse and find the information they need.

“If someone cannot find what they need there will be clear signposting of the contact details for the Macmillan Horizon Centre.

“There is a lending library of books helping parents and grandparents explain their cancer to children.”