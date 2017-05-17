New leader ‘very pleased’ to be elected

Councillor Pru Moore has been elected as the new leader of Burgess Hill Town Council.

Councillor Moore, who was previously deputy leader of the council, has taken over as leader from Andrew Barrett-Miles, who is also a member of West Sussex County Council.

Councillor Moore said: “Andrew is incredibly busy and has been re-elected back at the county and I need to support the workload.

“He has an enormous responsibility and recommended that I take over.

“I am very pleased and still very much working as a team with Andrew.

“Our biggest responsibility is delivering people’s expectations and we shall continue to put our communites first which we have always done in Burgess Hill and deliver to our residents.

“We are a huge team over here in Burgess Hill and get on very well which makes working a pleasure.”

