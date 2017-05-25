New mayor joins air cadets for dinner

The new mayor of Haywards Heath joined the air cadets for dinner last Friday (May 19) – one of his first official engagements.

The dinner was to celebrate the 172 Haywards Heath Squadron RAF Air Cadets’ achievements over the last year.

Mayor Jim Knight presenting an award to one of the air cadets. Picture supplied by 172 Haywards Heath Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Awards and certificates were presented to cadets recognising their commitment and hard work.

Flight lieutenant Dave Emsley said: “I am always pleased to see the success of our cadets in their individual achievements and proud to see how they grow in self-confidence since joining the air cadets.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the new mayor so early on in his tenure, it was a real boost for the squadron.”

Mayor Jim Knight said: “The work the cadets do in the community is quite amazing.

Awards and certificates were presented to the cadets. Picture supplied by 172 Haywards Heath Squadron RAF Air Cadets

“I would encourage all young people to get involved with their wide-ranging projects.”

To join the RAF Air Cadets you need to be aged 12 and in Year 8 at school.

The RAF Air Cadet experience is also open to adult volunteers over 20.

People can drop by their stand at Lindfield Village Day on Saturday June 3, to find out more.

The dinner was to celebrate the air cadets' achievements over the last year. Picture supplied by 172 Haywards Heath Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Their next cadet recruitment window opens in September.

Email recruitment@haywardsheathaircadets.org for more information.

