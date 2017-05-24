New mayor unveils exciting plans for town

The new town mayor of Haywards Heath has unveiled exciting new plans for the town which include an historic railway.

Town mayor councillor Jim Knight has been working closely with the newly elected deputy mayor, councillor Alastair McPherson.

The pair have announced their The Art of the Possible project, which will be one of their priorities going forward.

The project will focus on continued support for residents, organisations and groups within the town and aspire through continued work with district and county councils.

A council spokesman said: “The project will develop a new country park and cemetery, enhance community facilities, support local business, employment and future infrastructure needs within the town, making Haywards Heath an even better place to live and work now and into the future.”

Town mayor councillor Jim Knight said: “Following on from the Neighbourhood Plan for Haywards Heath councillor McPherson, together with a group of councillors, have worked tirelessly on this visionary document that outlines aspirational priorities for this great town and community.

“Alastair and I are committed to working with the community on the positive opportunities for sustainable growth of the town.

“I am additionally delighted to announce that one of my first projects as mayor will be working together with the Bluebell Railway and Network Rail to get this historic railway to Haywards Heath.

“These are exciting projects to start my term of office and I look forward to serving this great community as mayor.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.