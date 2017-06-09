New priests to be ordained in three locations across Sussex

Parishes will turn out in great numbers to join family and friends supporting those women and men to be ordained priest in the Diocese of Chichester this weekend (Saturday 10 June, 6pm).

All of the candidates at the three services have already been ordained deacon. As priests the newly ordained will be able to celebrate the Eucharist and offer God’s blessing as their vocation to the priesthood finally comes to fruition.

The candidates are all currently working alongside experienced colleagues as they prepare for their new responsibilities.

Candidates at St Swithun’s, East Grinstead, will be ordained by the Bishop of Horsham, Mark Sowerby, whilst the Bishop of Lewes, Richard Jackson, will ordain at Holy Cross, Uckfield.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, will ordain at St Bartholomew’s, Brighton.

He said: “For each of the candidates, supported as they will be by loved ones, wider family and friends and, of course, the people where they are already serving as deacons, this is a huge day.

“Working prayerfully and creatively with those who feel that they have a vocation to the priesthood is a huge priority for us in the Diocese of Chichester and each and every one of these new priests will be welcomed and supported by the wider diocesan family.”

Priestings:

Bishop Martin will be at St Bartholomew’s Brighton ordaining as priests the following:

Andy Birks, St Andrews Portslade

Toby Boutle, St Georges Whyke

Robert Coupland, St Michael and All Angels, & St Paul’s Brighton

John Underhill, St Andrew’s Eastbourne

+Mark will be at St Swithun’s East Grinstead ordaining as priests the following:

Kate Bailey, Broadbridge Heath

Peter Deaves, Holy Trinity Rudgwick

Stephen Everard, North Mundham with Merston and Hunston

Brendan Martin, St Margaret’s Angmering

Mike Nelson, St Mark’s Holbrook

Richard will be at Holy Cross Uckfield ordaining as priests the following:

Herbert Bennett, St Mary Kemptown

Tim Gage, Bishop Hannington Hove

Karen Higgs, Hartfield and Coleman’s Hatch

Lucy Hollingsworth, St Mary’s Ringmer

Jules Middleton, Holy Trinity Lewes

Neil Shaw, St John the Evangelist Upper St Leonards

Steve Tennant, St Cuthman’s Whitehawk