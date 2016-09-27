New restaurant at AMEX pays tribute to club legend

A brand new restaurant has opened its doors at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, named after a leading figure in the club’s history.

HB’s Restaurant has been named in tribute to the late Harry Bloom, a former vice chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club who was also the grandfather of chairman Tony Bloom and the father of director Ray Bloom.

The new restaurant is run by the stadium’s catering partner Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events, which also manages hospitality and concourse catering on match days, and offers impressive views over the pitch.

Harry Bloom was a Hove-based motor trader who joined the board at Albion in December 1970, becoming vice chairman in October 1973.

He was an astute fundraiser for the club, and set up the weekly lottery scheme which at its peak in the late 1970s was pulling in revenue of £1million a year.

He died on October 18 1980 while travelling on the team coach to an old First Division match at Stoke City.

But the Bloom name remains synonymous with the club and the new 186-seat HB’s Restaurant will stand as a further legacy.

Tony Crosbie, general manager for Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events at the stadium, said: “Harry Bloom was a very important man in the club’s history and we are thrilled to be able to remember him in this way.”