New scheme launches to keep homeless warm this October

A new community appeal to keep the homeless warm this winter has been launched.

The people of Burgess Hill are being encouraged to donate new pairs of socks to a group which will support those living on the streets.

The Yorkshire Building Society will see its new campaign, Socktober, take place throughout October.

Stephanie Roshier, manager of the Burgess Hill branch of Yorkshire Building Society, expressed her shock regarding the number of people who are homeless.

She said: “It’s shocking so many people have nowhere safe to call their home.

“As the weather turns colder we want to do what we can to help keep them warm and that’s why we’re launching our Socktober appeal.

“A lot of us may take having a clean pair of warm socks to wear for granted but for a homeless person without a proper roof over their heads it is the last thing on their mind.”

Donations can be made at the Burgess Hill branch, on Church Walk.

Much of the donations will go towards supporting the young homeless.

An estimated 83,000 young people, 16 to 25-year-olds, appear to be homeless in the UK.

At least 29 young people in Mid Sussex received some homelessness support from their local authority in 2015/16.

Yorkshire Building Society for Burgess Hill are partnering with End Youth Homelessness (EYH) to support them through various fundrasing.

Ms Roshier says they are excited to be working with the EYH to support youngsters.

She said: “We’re really proud of our partnership with End Youth Homelessness and providing help for young people in need. We can’t thank people in Burgess Hill enough for their continued support.

“Through the course of the Society’s three-year partnership with EYH it aims to raise £750,000 to support over 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes

Hats, scarves, gloss and small sets of toiletries can also be donated.