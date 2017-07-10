New service to stop cars blocking driveways

Burgess Hill Town Council has introduced a new service to help stop parked cars blocking residents’ driveways.

Subject to permission from West Sussex County Council, who is responsible for the public highway, the town council will paint an access protection line, a white ‘H’ shaped line, onto the road to draw attention to the driveway or access.

The charge per driveway is £146.88.

Visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/apls to download an application form.

For more information, please contact Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point on 01444 247726 or email helppoint@burgesshill.gov.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.