New taxi licensing safety measures

Residents using a taxi or private hire car can feel extra safe from next month.

From May 1, Mid Sussex District Council (MDSC) will introduce a penalty points scheme for licensed taxi and private hire vehicles to provide extra protection and safety for passengers.

The council has worked closely with Sussex Police, the Mid Sussex Taxi Association, and town and parish councils to produce the scheme.

Tom Clark, head of regulatory services at MDSC, said: “We want to make sure that the service provided to the public by licenced taxi and private hire vehicles is safe to use and of the highest possible standard.

“This new penalty points system is a simple way for us to keep track of any breaches of licensing regulations and to highlight any repeat offenders.”

For more information please call 01444477335 or email taxilicensing@midsussex.gov.uk.

