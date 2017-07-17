New tenant confirmed for community-owned pub

The search for a new tenant of the community-owned Half Moon Inn, in Balcombe, is now over.

Following the purchase in January, a small group from the Balcombe Community Pub Limited was formed and tasked with finding a new tenant to run the pub.

Last week, the group announced that Nick Madgett will become the new tenant of the pub.

Nick, who has previously run the Open Arms in East Grinstead and the King and Queen in Edenbridge, said he is eager to make a success of the beloved pub.

Sara Hill-Dalton from the Save the Half Moon Steering Group, said: “We are certain that Nick will receive a warm welcome from the Balcombe community.

“As a baptism of fire, Nick has already become involved in one of the highlights of the Balcombe calendar, and is helping behind the bar at the village fete.

“I will leave it to Nick to share his plans for the pub himself, but can say that the enthusiasm he expressed to the BCPL committee for real ales, good food and wine, and local produce means that we have great expectations for our new publican.

“Nick wishes to carry out some minor refurbishments and improvements to the pub, which does mean that it will be closed for a few weeks.

“The tenant sub-committee will remain in place to liaise between Nick, BCPL members, and the community.

“We are enthused for this new era for the pub, and the prospect of the Half Moon Inn being a thriving community owned pub at the hub of our village.”

Nick was chosen by Adele Burke, David Vickerstaff, Mark Fairweather and Jamie Kirman who were able to draw on their collective experience in the hospitality and HR industries.

They spent months meeting with, and evaluating prospective tenants before agreeing terms with Nick.