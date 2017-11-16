New town brand is chosen

Burgess Hill has been given a new brand to help raise awareness about the exciting plans for the town.

The public had a chance to have their say on the brand, with four options to choose from.

The new brand for Burgess Hill. Picture: MSDC

Mid Sussex District Council has revealed that Option 3 has been chosen.

A spokesman said: “Option 3 has been chosen as the design that we will use to link together all the new developments in Burgess Hill over the next ten to 15 years.

“With 5,000 homes being built and two new business parks alongside the new town centre, there is a lot that will be happening in Burgess Hill over the coming months and years.

“By pulling all the planned developments together under one badge we are in a stronger position to secure more money for local infrastructure and attract investment from the private sector.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to take part in our surveys, influence the design options and participated in the selection of the final choice.

As part of the overall regeneration plans for the town, the council has been working with Social Communications – a national public affairs agency, to deliver a coherent and comprehensive approach to communications about all the new developments.

The agency has previously consulted with councillors about the the key priorities that need to be reflected in any branding.

More than 600 residents took part in street surveys to help identify what the brand needs to say about the town.

Find out more by visiting www.burgesshill.net.