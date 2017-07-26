New town coffee shop creates seven jobs

A new coffee shop has created seven jobs.

The mayor of Haywards Heath, councillor James Knight, did the honours at the opening of a new Costa in Sydney Road on Friday (July 21).

Helen Hewett, assistant to the clerk at Haywards Heath Town Council. Picture: Goldex Investments Group Ltd T/A Costa Coffee

The store, which is operated by franchisee Goldex Investments, is opposite Haywards Heath train station.

A spokesman said: “With its extended opening hours, 6.30am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, and 7am to 7pm on Saturday and 8am to 6pm Sunday, it offers commuters an opportunity to visit the store both on their way to and from work.”

Store manager Melissa Warner was delighted by the design of the store.

She said: “I think the store looks fantastic, our contemporary and comfortable seating means it will be a great place for our customers to come and meet their friends, or grab a quick coffee on the way to the train station.”

