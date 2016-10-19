Newly-weds to take part in the Great South Run ... dressed in their wedding finery

A couple who tie the knot two days before the Great South Run this weekend will take on the event with their wedding party while dressed as a bride and groom.

Runaway bride Donna Claringbold and groom Stephen Bridewell will set off in the white wave on Sunday aiming to raise money for Macmillan, after Steve’s mum Maggie was diagnosed with cancer.

The couple, from Maidenbower in Crawley, will be dressed in wedding attire, having been pronounced man and wife at Cooling Castle Barn in Kent, only a few days prior to the

event.

They will be joined at the Great South Run by Donna’s brother Neill, dressed as the best man, and his partner Nikki who is playing the role of the vicar.

Donna, 32, said: “It has been a family tradition to do the Great South Run which has been the case for about five or six years and when the date was announced for this year we couldn’t believe it was so close to our wedding.

“No one in life wants to hear the dreaded C word, but less than a month into our engagement, we were being told that Steve’s mum had been diagnosed with cancer.

“It is probably one of every bride and groom’s nightmare, wondering whether a family member will be well enough or even around to be there on what is meant to be the biggest and most special day of your life.

“Over the past year, it has been a struggle and the wedding was no longer at the forefront of our minds. But one day we picked up the phone and spoke to Macmillan cancer support and we have received amazing support.

“A few weeks ago, Maggie was given the all clear, the best news you can get just prior to your wedding.”

The eye-catching ensemble will be equipped with charity collection buckets on the 10-mile fast and flat course that travels past iconic sights in Portsmouth such as Spinnaker Tower and the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

The weekend has turned into a festival of sport with 25,000 people running across the weekend, which also features the Great South Run 5k and the Junior and Mini Great South Run the day before.

Donna added: “We decided to begin a series of fundraising events to raise as much money for thecharity as possible and to also challenge ourselves.

“Our family is now stronger than ever, and it will be amazing to stand on the start line of the Great South Run dressed and married as husband and wife. It will be a funny sight and we will stand out but it will be a memorable occasion to show how far we have all come in the year.”

To support Donna and Steve at the Great South Run, visit their fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/channonbridebolds