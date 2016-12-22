‘No prosecution’ for officers following Haywards Heath death

Five officers under investigation following the death of a man in Haywards Heath will not face prosecution, according to a police federation.

Sussex Police Federation said it was ‘pleased to report’ that the Crown Prosecution Service concluded the officers will not face criminal prosecution following the death of Duncan Tomlin.

Mr Tomlin died after being arrested at an address in Ryecroft, Haywards Heath, in July 2014.

Shortly after the Burgess Hill resident’s death the Independent Police Complaints Commission served the officers, a police sergeant and four police constables, with gross misconduct notices and opened an investigation.

In the IPCC’s initial report it said Mr Tomlin was placed in the back of the police van where he became unresponsive.

He was removed from the van on South Road in Haywards Heath and was not breathing. CPR was performed before he was transferred by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died two days later, the IPCC said.

In a statement released today (Thursday December 22) Sussex Police Federation said: “Sussex Police Federation are pleased to report that the Crown Prosecution Service has concluded that five Sussex Police Officers will not face criminal prosecution following the tragic death of Duncan Tomlin in 2014.

“Given their propensity for updating the media regarding the progress of this investigation, we are somewhat surprised that a press release from the IPCC has not been forthcoming following the CPS decision.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We are aware of the Crown Prosecution Service decision and await the response of the Independent Police Complaints Commission.”

