Odds revealed on Sussex seeing a white Christmas

A holiday company has created a snow calculator that has worked out the liklihood Sussex will see a white Christmas this year.

However, if you’re hoping for getting the toboggan out you’re in for a disappointment as there’s just a 15 per cent chance of snow.

Crystal Ski Holidays has created the snow calculator called Remember That December? that reminisces over the snow-filled Christmas Days across the past 25 years, not only highlighting the most memorable white Christmases, but also forecasting whether dreams for a white festive period will come true this year.

Remember That December? has analysed 25 years’ worth of snowfall and depth data from the Met Office to look in detail at the three most memorable white Christmases as well as attempting to calculate the likelihood of snow on the big day.

According to the data, the South-East has seen just three white Christmases in the last 25 years.

1962 saw the highest recorded depth of snow, with 33cm and the longest snowfall, with six days.

Martin Nolan from Crystal said: “The will-it, won’t-it aspect of snow on Christmas Day is something that Brits talk about every year. Here at Crystal, snow is vitally important for our business so we wanted to create something fun that would celebrate this.

“The experts at the Met Office know that snow is notoriously one of the most difficult types of weather to forecast, but we hope that our fun snow calculator will help those wondering about a white Christmas.”

Rosalie Fairbairn, Partnership Communications Manager at the Met Office said about their involvement in the campaign: “We were delighted to help with Crystal Ski Holidays’ fun Christmas campaign that celebrates the positive side of snowfall in the UK. Although we cannot endorse any of the predictions made by the snow calculator, and we know in the UK that weather history isn’t a great way of predicting the weather future, we’re pleased our historical data can give people a nostalgic trip down memory lane to Christmases of the recent past.

“The snow calculator is a bit of fun but as Christmas Day gets nearer you can find out if snow is actually forecast by visiting the Met Office website.”

You can view Remember That December? and the full set of statistics here: http://www.rememberthatdecember.co.uk/